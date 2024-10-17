US President Joe Biden has rescheduled a trip to Angola for December, after postponing the visit to deal with recovery efforts after powerful Hurricane Milton hit Florida, the White House said Wednesday.

In what will be his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa, Biden will travel to the oil-rich nation in the first week of December, after the US presidential election in November, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She said the coming visit to Luanda aims to “recognize Angola’s role as a strategic partner and regional leader, and discuss increased collaboration on security, health, and economic partnerships.”

Biden had promised to visit Africa during his term in office, which ends in January.

