The Nigerian army killed 101 terrorists in the last week in operations that targeted Boko Haram, ISWAP and criminal gangs, an official said on Friday.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, confirmed that the military conducted operations across various regions of the country in the last week.

Buba said a Boko Haram commander was neutralized in the operations.

Additionally, 157 individuals held captive were freed and ''182 terrorists'' were arrested.

The military seized 71 weapons, two vehicles and a large amount of ammunition.

Nigeria has long struggled with attacks from armed groups, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, particularly in the northern parts of the country.

Despite the death penalty for kidnapping, abductions for ransom remain common across the country.

