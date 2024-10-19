AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian army kills more than 100 'terrorists'
Nigerian security forces have recently stepped up operations against armed groups in the country.
Nigerian army kills more than 100 'terrorists'
Boko Haram terrorists often carry out attacks northeastern Nigeria and in neighbouring countries. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
October 19, 2024

The Nigerian army killed 101 terrorists in the last week in operations that targeted Boko Haram, ISWAP and criminal gangs, an official said on Friday.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, confirmed that the military conducted operations across various regions of the country in the last week.

Buba said a Boko Haram commander was neutralized in the operations.

Additionally, 157 individuals held captive were freed and ''182 terrorists'' were arrested.

The military seized 71 weapons, two vehicles and a large amount of ammunition.

Nigeria has long struggled with attacks from armed groups, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, particularly in the northern parts of the country.

Despite the death penalty for kidnapping, abductions for ransom remain common across the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us