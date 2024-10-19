Graffiti artists are raising awareness in Senegal by painting messages of support for Palestine and Lebanon on the walls of Dakar, in response to Israeli attacks.

The Panafrican Graffiti Artists Collective (RBS) and the Anti-Apartheid African Artists group collaborated to create graffiti on the busiest street in the Ouakam neighbourhood to raise awareness about the attacks in Palestine and Lebanon.

The drawings include Hanzala, the iconic character symbolising Palestinian resistance; and Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda, who won an Emmy for her documentary: “I am Bisan from Gaza and I am still alive,” and prominent Palestinian writer and intellectual Ghassan Kanafani.

The graffiti includes messages and drawings that urge a boycott, alongside prominent figures related to the Palestinian cause.

Standing with Palestine

RBS President and graffiti artist Serigne Mansour Fall, also known as "Madzoo," told Anadolu that the drawings were completed in one day by 25 artists, with locals assisting.

Fall said as African artists, they aimed to reflect their stance on the Palestinian issue and raise awareness within the community.

He emphasised their sensitivity to political and geopolitical matters, noting that they closely follow the issues. While having a Pan-African vision, they fundamentally share an anti-imperialist stance.

Artists should be the voice of their communities and provide benefits, raising awareness and guiding when necessary, according to Fall.

He expressed their desire to be the voice of the Senegalese people, who have always stood by Palestine, stating that their goal was to show solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon beyond political decisions.

Concept of boycott is not yet understood

Fall emphasised that communities in Africa often cannot closely follow international political developments, highlighting the important role artists play.

He pointed out that the significance of boycotts is not fully understood by society.

Fall noted an incident where people were surprised and questioned the meaning of graffiti depicting a soda bottle as a bomb. That demonstrated to him that the concept of boycott remains unclear; many were unaware that their purchases could finance a war.

Throughout the day of the project, they explained the importance of boycotts and discussed other aspects of the Palestinian resistance.

Their goal was to draw attention to events in Palestine and Lebanon, raise awareness and make the issue more visible and part of everyday life, he said.

Fall noted that they plan to implement other projects related to Palestine in the coming days.

Senegal's ties with Palestine date to the 1960s, following its independence from France.

Since 1975, Senegal has continuously presided over the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.