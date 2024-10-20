BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Scare as Boeing plane makes emergency stop in Senegal
The New York-bound Boeing 767 developed technical fault during take-off in Senegal, forcing the pilot to manoeuvre for a halt, authorities said.
There have been a string of incidents involving Boeing planes in recent years. Photo: AFP / AFP
October 20, 2024

A Delta Airlines Boeing 767 aircraft bound for New York made an emergency stop due to a technical incident at the Blaise Diagne International Airport in Senegal on Saturday, the West African nation's transport ministry said.

The pilot was able to bring the plane, which carried 216 passengers, to a safe stop and no injuries were recorded, the ministry said in a statement.

"The plane, during takeoff, performed an acceleration manoeuvre followed by an emergency stop due to a technical incident," it said.

The incident occurred a day after the US Federal Aviation Administration said it would open a new safety review into Boeing following an in-flight emergency in January.

Senegal's national civil aviation agency and its Bureau of Investigations and Analysis will investigate the incident, it said.

SOURCE:Reuters
