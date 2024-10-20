AFRICA
Egypt urges immediate end to wars in Gaza, Lebanon
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has urged an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon to avert a regional war in the Middle East.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called for ceasefire between rival parties in the ongoing fighting in the Middle East. / Photo: AA
October 20, 2024

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called for an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon, urging stronger efforts towards ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in Gaza.

His comments came in a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives, led by Congressman Tom Cole, chairperson of the Appropriations Committee, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The Saturday meeting focused on regional conditions, with al-Sisi addressing the US delegation on restoring peace and stability in the region while avoiding the expansion of the current conflicts into a broader war.

Al-Sisi emphasised the urgency of halting the ongoing hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon, calling for "decisive action in achieving a ceasefire, facilitating the exchange of hostages in Gaza."

'Independent Palestinian state'

He reiterated that "the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is essential to defusing regional tensions and advancing real, sustainable peace and security."

Egypt, along with Qatar and the US, has been involved in indirect negotiations between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas for months, though no agreement has been reached due to Israel's refusal to end its military offensive, withdraw from Gaza, and allow the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

While cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Lebanese group Hezbollah has continued since Israel's genocidal Gaza offensive began in October last year, Israel escalated its attacks in Lebanon late last month, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many other commanders.

The extensive airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion, have claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced around 1.3 million people.

Sinwar's assassination

Israel has killed more than 42,600 people in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas.

It killed the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, earlier this week. Sinwar had taken charge after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.

SOURCE:AA
