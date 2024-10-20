AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Floods in DRC capital kill 2-year-old child
Floods in DRC's capital Kinshasa have killed a 2-year-old child, the city's governor has said.
Floods in DRC capital kill 2-year-old child
Heavy rainfall and flooding in DRC's capital Kinshasa regularly turns deadly. / Photo: AFP
October 20, 2024

A child has died in Kinshasa amid severe flooding caused by heavy rains in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday, rivers, canals and sewers in Kinshasa overflowed, flooding roads in the industrial district of the Central African country's largest city.

Damage was overall "marginal compared to the devastation expected according to weather forecasts", Kinshasa governor Daniel Bumba said in a video on social media.

But he said a two-year-old had died near the Kalamu River.

Plastic waste

Bumba urged residents "not to throw rubbish" into waterways, which aggravated the risk of flooding.

Large piles of rubbish are a common sight in the city of 17 million people, as are rivers clogged with plastic waste.

"It is true climate change exists but if we take precautions, we can avoid serious damage," Bumba said.

Heavy rainfall and flooding in the Congolese capital regularly turns deadly, with some 40 people killed in a disaster in November 2019.

"Flooding occurs even in the most advanced cities but it is how you deal with it that's the decisive factor," Bumba said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us