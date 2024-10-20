SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Man City beat Wolves 2-1 with last-gasp winner
Manchester City beat Wolves 2-1 on Sunday to go top of the English Premier League table.
Man City beat Wolves 2-1 with last-gasp winner
Wolves are bottom of the English Premier League on one point and without a win this season. / Photo: AFP
October 20, 2024

Manchester City defender John Stones headed a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that took them top of the Premier League and set a club record of 31 league games unbeaten.

Champions City dominated possession from start to finish at Molineux, but were shocked in the seventh minute when a perfect cross from Nelson Semedo was met with a composed close-range finish from Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Semedo missed a glorious chance to put Wolves further ahead in a one-on-one that Ederson saved, before City defender Josko Gvardiol picked up the ball in space and curled a beautiful shot past Jose Sa for a deserved 33rd-minute equaliser.

Stone's stoppage-time goal went to a Video Assistant Refereee (VAR) check, and was allowed, to the delight of their manager Pep Guardiola and travelling fans.

Wolves still on one point

City moved top on goal difference with 20 points, two above Liverpool who face Chelsea later on Sunday.

Wolves are bottom on one point and without a win this season.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us