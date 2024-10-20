SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 in EPL clash
Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 in an English Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday to go top of the EPL table.
Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 in EPL clash
Liverpool are now top of the EPL table with 21 points, one ahead of Manchester City. / Photo: Reuters
October 20, 2024

Curtis Jones struck Liverpool's winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield to keep Arne Slot's side top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah's 29th-minute penalty put the hosts in front against the run of play but Chelsea levelled after the break as Nicolas Jackson was played through to score.

Chelsea were not level for long though as midfielder Jones got on the end of Salah's low cross to beat visiting keeper Robert Sanchez from close range.

It was never comfortable for Liverpool against a Chelsea side who had more goal attempts but they passed their biggest test of the Premier League season so far.

Chelsea rank sixth on EPL table

They have 21 points from eight games, one more than second-placed Manchester City who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 earlier.

Chelsea stayed in sixth place with 14 points.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us