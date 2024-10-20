BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Mali to pay off $332m of internal debt: Minister
Mali will pay off $332 million of its internal debt from next week until the end of the year, the West African country's economy minister said on Friday.
In 2023, the International Monetary Fund warned that "the direction and pace of debt accumulation (in Mali) are worrisome." / Photo: AA   / Others
October 20, 2024

Mali will pay off 200 billion CFA francs ($332 million) of its internal debt from next week until the end of the year in a bid to ease its debt burden, its economy minister said on state television.

The junta-led West African nation's economy has been rocked by two coups in 2020-2021 and consequent regional sanctions, as well as years of armed conflict with militant insurgents.

Economy Minister Alousseni Sanou acknowledged the "increasing challenges we face" as he announced the debt repayment.

He did not give an overall figure for the size of Mali's internal debt when he spoke to the broadcaster on Friday.

'Worrisome' debt pace, direction

Last year, the International Monetary Fund warned that "the direction and pace of debt accumulation (in Mali) are worrisome."

The Fund said Mali's domestic debt had risen from a low base of 8.1% of gross domestic product in 2015 to 22.1% as of 2021.

SOURCE:Reuters
