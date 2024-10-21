AFRICA
Russia probes report that its cargo plane shot down in Sudan
The Russian Embassy in Sudan has said it is investigating reports that a cargo plane carrying Russian crew members may have been shot down in western Sudan.
The war in Sudan broke out in mid-April 2023. / Photo: AFP
October 21, 2024

The Russian Embassy in Sudan is investigating reports that a cargo plane carrying Russian crew members may have been shot down in the western part of the country, the embassy said on Monday.

According to the embassy, the aircraft could have been shot down by the Rapid Support Forces, one of two factions in a power struggle in Sudan, over the conflict-ridden Darfur region.

The embassy is coordinating with Sudanese authorities to gather more information and determine the fate of those on board.

SOURCE:Reuters
