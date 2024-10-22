WORLD
3 MIN READ
WHO unveils deal with Saudi Arabia on Hajj health cards
The card will allow travelers to share their health details with healthcare providers in Saudi Arabia in case of emergencies during the Hajj pilgrimage.
WHO unveils deal with Saudi Arabia on Hajj health cards
Pilgrims worship and circumambulate around the Kaaba after fulfilling the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 19, 2024. / Photo: AA
October 22, 2024

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday a digital health collaboration with Saudi Arabia on the Hajj health card initiative, which aims to support the approximately three million Muslims who travel to the holy city of Mecca each year.

The Hajj health card, a new digital health tool built on the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network, uses public key infrastructure to securely summarize critical health information, including pilgrims' medication needs, allergies, immunization status, and pre-existing conditions, the UN agency said in a statement.

Travelers can share their health information with authorized medical providers, ensuring access to accurate, up-to-date patient summaries and aiming to facilitate personalized and high-quality health care during the Hajj pilgrimage, it said.

"Today marks a notable progress in WHO’s support to Member States to expand access to safer and person-centered digital health tools for people to improve their access to quality health care when and where they need it," WHO Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar said in the statement.

'Largest pilgrimage'

"We are thankful for the excellent collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, participating countries, and the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, and look forward to further support building capacity and infrastructure in countries shifting to more digitized health systems," Farrar added.

The Hajj is "the largest pilgrimage" in the world, drawing almost three million Muslims from over 180 countries every year to perform Islamic rituals in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, WHO underlined.

It added that the test phase undertaken in 2024 showed that the practice improved pilgrims' safety and quality of care while performing the Hajj.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us