Twenty killed in Sudan air strike
At least 20 people have been killed in an air strike in Sudan's capital Khartoum.
Across Sudan, the war, which broke out in April 2023, has killed thousands of people.
October 22, 2024

Sudanese volunteer rescuers said four children were among 20 people killed in an army air strike in the capital Khartoum on Tuesday.

The strike also wounded 27 people, including women and children, the emergency response room (ERR) in Khartoum's south belt, one of hundreds of youth-led volunteer groups, said in a statement.

Sudan's ERRs have been coordinating life-saving aid for civilians caught in the crossfire since war began between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023.

They said rescuers had recovered "20 charred bodies, including four children and two women" after Tuesday's strike.

Women and children bear brunt

Earlier this year, the head of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) told AFP nearly a third of all war-related injuries admitted into MSF-hospitals "are women or children under 10".

Across Sudan, the war has killed thousands of people.

It has also caused the world's largest displacement crisis and brought the country to the brink of famine.

Tuesday's strike comes as battles rage in Sudan's Al-Jazira state just south of the capital, where activists have reported over 50 deaths since Sunday.

Both the army and the RSF have been accused of war crimes, including targeting civilians, indiscriminately shelling residential areas and blocking or looting humanitarian aid.

SOURCE:AFP
