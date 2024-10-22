SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Tunisia sack coach after shock AFCON qualifier defeat
Tunisia have sacked head coach Faouzi Benzarti after a shock AFCON qualifier defeat to Comoros.
Faouzi Benzarti took over as Tunisia's head coach in September at the start of the 2025 Cup of Nations qualifiers. / Photo: AFP
October 22, 2024

Tunisia have fired manager Faouzi Benzarti three months after appointing the veteran following a shock home defeat by Comoros Island in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier earlier this month, the football federation said on Tuesday.

Benzarti, 74, was in his fourth spell as coach of Tunisia, who remain top of Group A despite taking one point from back-to-back games against the Comoros.

They lost at home on October 11 and drew 1-1 away four days later with the Indian Ocean islanders.

The home defeat was Tunisia's first in a qualifier since Botswana upset them in 2010, also in Cup of Nations qualification.

Hope for 17th successive AFCON appearance

Benzarti took over in September at the start of the 2025 Cup of Nations qualifiers and his team won the opening two group matches against Madagascar and The Gambia.

He had previous stints as Tunisia coach in 1994, 2010 and 2018.

Tunisia complete their qualifiers with return matches against The Gambia and Madagascar next month and if they finish in the top two places in Group A they will secure a record-extending 17th successive Cup of Nations finals appearance.

SOURCE:Reuters
