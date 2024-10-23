Wednesday, October 23, 2024

09:06 GMT — Israel launches more attacks in north of Gaza killing 3 people

Three Palestinians, including two children and their mother, were killed and six others were injured in an Israeli missile strike that targeted a house in the Zarqa area, north of Gaza City, WAFA News Agency has reported.

The wounded and martyrs were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in the city.

Israeli strikes on Jabalia camp and the Beit Lahia in northern Gaza coincided with the intensive artillery shelling targeting populated residential areas, which led to the destruction of many homes.

08:06 GMT — Blinken urges Israel to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a meeting in Tel Aviv that it is "imperative" to restore sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to the State Department.

"The Secretary noted the imperative to restore sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza and reiterated the importance of ending the war in a way that secures the release of hostages and creates the conditions for broader regional stability," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken and Herzog also discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions after the top US diplomat's previous ten trips to the region yielded no results.

07:20 GMT — UN rights chief appalled by Israeli attack on Beirut hospital

The UN’s human rights chief expressed concern over an Israeli air strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut, saying the protection of civilians "must be the absolute top priority."

In a statement, Volker Turk said he was appalled by the deadly strike which killed at least 18 people, including four children, and reiterated that the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected.

He noted that the hospital, one of the main medical facilities in Beirut, which has received a large number of patients throughout the conflict, also appears to have been damaged in the strike.

06:00 GMT — Israel kills 19, wounds dozens in Lebanon strikes

Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon killed at least 19 people and wounded 35 others.

The strikes targeted the districts of Nabatiyeh and Bint Jbeil in Nabatiyeh Governorate as well as the city of Sidon in South Governorate and Baalbek and Hermel districts in Baalbek-Hermel Governorate.

04:48 GMT — Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza City

Israel has killed at least three Palestinians and wounded several others in its drone strike in western Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the strike occurred in front of Al-Sousi Tower in an industrial area.

03:00 GMT — Israeli army claims Hezbollah's Executive Council head Safieddine killed in Beirut strike

The Israeli army has claimed that it killed Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, in an air strike on southern Beirut earlier this month.

The army "can now confirm that Hisham Safieddine, Head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, and Ali Hussein Hazim, Commander of Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters, were eliminated by the IDF (Israeli army), along with additional Hezbollah commanders," a military statement said.

"They were eliminated in a strike carried out approximately three weeks ago in the area of Dahieh," it added.

