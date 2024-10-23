Türkiye and Côte d'Ivoire have signed a military deal to boost bilateral ties further.

The mutual cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday at the ongoing SAHA EXPO Defence and Aerospace Exhibition 2024, Türkiye's and Europe's largest industrial cluster, in Istanbul.

It is being attended by over 1,400 companies from more than 120 countries, 178 foreign procurement delegations, and 312 official delegations, including 25 ministerial-level teams.

''Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler met Côte d'Ivoire's Defence Minister, Tene Brahima Ouattara, who attended SAHA EXPO. Following the meeting, both ministers signed a Military Training and Cooperation Agreement,'' the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement on X.

The agreement is expected to expand security ties between Türkiye and Côte d'Ivoire, including training. After signing the deal, ministers Güler and Ouattara exchanged their countries' coats of arms.

Boosting military capabilities

Türkiye's defence industry has experienced rapid growth over nearly two decades, becoming a key global player.

Economic, security and diplomatic ties between Türkiye and African countries have strengthened in recent years.

Several African countries have been utilising Türkiye-made military equipment, including drones, to combat security threats.

The Turkish military has also trained African countries’ armies to enhance their security capabilities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Côte d'Ivoire in 2016, resulting in nine bilateral agreements signed in security, economy, technology, and infrastructure development.

