TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Côte d'Ivoire signs defence deal with Türkiye
The agreement is expected to expand security ties between Türkiye and Côte d'Ivoire, including training.
Côte d'Ivoire signs defence deal with Türkiye
Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Ivorian Defense Minister Tene Brahıma Outtara signed the military training and cooperation agreement. / Others
October 23, 2024

Türkiye and Côte d'Ivoire have signed a military deal to boost bilateral ties further.

The mutual cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday at the ongoing SAHA EXPO Defence and Aerospace Exhibition 2024, Türkiye's and Europe's largest industrial cluster, in Istanbul.

It is being attended by over 1,400 companies from more than 120 countries, 178 foreign procurement delegations, and 312 official delegations, including 25 ministerial-level teams.

''Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler met Côte d'Ivoire's Defence Minister, Tene Brahima Ouattara, who attended SAHA EXPO. Following the meeting, both ministers signed a Military Training and Cooperation Agreement,'' the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement on X.

The agreement is expected to expand security ties between Türkiye and Côte d'Ivoire, including training. After signing the deal, ministers Güler and Ouattara exchanged their countries' coats of arms.

Boosting military capabilities

Türkiye's defence industry has experienced rapid growth over nearly two decades, becoming a key global player.

Economic, security and diplomatic ties between Türkiye and African countries have strengthened in recent years.

Several African countries have been utilising Türkiye-made military equipment, including drones, to combat security threats.

The Turkish military has also trained African countries’ armies to enhance their security capabilities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Côte d'Ivoire in 2016, resulting in nine bilateral agreements signed in security, economy, technology, and infrastructure development.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us