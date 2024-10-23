TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye seeks stronger ties with BRICS: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan says he will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, underlining his intent to deepen cooperation with the group.
Türkiye seeks stronger ties with BRICS: Erdogan
President Erdogan sees BRICS cooperation as a key opportunity for Türkiye. / Photo: AA / Others
October 23, 2024

Türkiye wants to develop the country's cooperation with BRICS and will attend the summit on Wednesday at the invitation of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's Tuesday remarks came as Russia prepares to host the Extended Leaders' Session from members and non-member nations of BRICS in Tatarstan's city of Kazan.

"BRICS countries, a significant portion of which are G20 members like Türkiye, comprise approximately 30 percent of the world's surface area and 45 percent of its population," Erdogan said.

He noted that the BRICS nations represent 45 percent of the global population and produce 40 percent of the world's oil and handle 25 percent of global goods exports.

"As Türkiye, we sincerely seek to strengthen our cooperation with the BRICS," Erdogan said.

Türkiye at BRICS summit

Earlier on Monday, President Putin's adviser Anton Kobyakov met Türkiye's ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic and both sides discussed practical issues related to the participation of a Turkish delegation in the summit.

"The Turkish delegation is participating in the BRICS Summit at the highest level, proof of our great interest in the organisation. I have no doubt that this cooperation will create even more opportunity to expand relations," Bilgic said.

Both sides also discussed the potential for economic cooperation between Ankara and Moscow and weighed in the need to promote more investment opportunities.

"Our countries have been gradually increasing cooperation in key areas. I believe the participation of a Turkish delegation in the BRICS Summit will become a watershed moment that will contribute to the creation of new areas of cooperation and further strengthen relations," Kobyakov said.

The three-day summit of BRICS includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — the source of the group’s name — along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us