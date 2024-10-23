The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made it clear that the international community has a duty to prevent genocide in Gaza by Israel, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa told the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

Speaking at the 16th BRICS heads of state summit, Ramaphosa said: “The countries of t he world have a responsibility not to fund or facilitate Israel’s genocidal actions,’’

“As the UN General Assembly has now resolved, the countries of the world have a responsibility to promote the realization of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination,” he said.

Ramaphosa said his country is gravely concerned at the further escalation of a conflict that has already caused so much death and destruction.

“As the world bears witness to the continued plight of the Palestinian people, South Africa is compelled to emulate the spirit of solidarity,” he said.

The South African leader said his country understands the value of global support for a people’s right to self-determination and statehood, owing to its history of apartheid.

Case at ICJ

South Africa filed a case with the ICJ tribunal based in The Hague in late 2023, accusing Israel, which has bombed Gaza since last October, of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

In May, the ICJ ordered Israel to halt its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. It was the third time the 15-judge panel issued preliminary orders seeking to rein in the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in the blockaded enclave, where the casualty count has crossed 44,000.

Ramaphosa said lasting peace and security will not be achieved until Palestinians have realized their aspirations for statehood, justice and freedom.

“Peace and security across the world requires the collective will of the community of nations. It requires a UN Securi ty Council that is representative and inclusive,” he said.

Ramaphosa said they see many conflicts raging across the world, and the UN Security Council has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security.

“It does not represent the interests of the global community, and therefore does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace.”

New multipolar world

He said just as BRICS has a vital role in shaping a new multipolar world order, so too must it use its voice to advance change.

“We found consensus on the reform of the UN Security Council when we met in Johannesburg last year,’’ Ramaphosa said, referring to the BRICS summit held in South Africa last year.

BRICS is a block of emerging countries which include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

