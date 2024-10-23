BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Egypt urges BRICS nations to trade in local currency
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has urged BRICS countries to conduct their financial settlement using local currencies.
Egypt urges BRICS nations to trade in local currency
Egypt is one of four countries that officially joined the BRICS economic group last January 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 23, 2024

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called on the BRICS countries to conduct their financial settlement using local currencies.

"Egypt affirms the importance of advancing frameworks of cooperation in the field of financial settlements using the local currencies, and benefitting from the comparative advantages of the member states to launch joint economic, investment and development projects," Sisi said in a speech at the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday.

The Egyptian leader voiced support for the BRICS Business Council, including its Women's Business Alliance, "to enhance cooperation between the private sector and business owners in the member states," as a key to achieving sustainable development.

Sisi said Egypt eyes to bolster cooperation among the BRICS member states "to address common international challenges," such as poverty, climate change and food security.

Twenty-two heads of state

Egypt is one of four countries that officially joined the BRICS economic group last January.

The summit is attended by 22 heads of state and six heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The three-day summit includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – the source of the group's name – along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us