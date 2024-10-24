Mali, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo condemned a "heinous" terrorist attack Wednesday on a defense industry facility in Türkiye’s capital.

“The Democratic Republic of Congo condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that occurred in Ankara. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The DRC reaffirms its solidarity with Türkiye and its resolute commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms,” it added.

Earlier, the president of Mali’s transitional government, Col. Assimi Goita, also condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara," Goita said in a statement.

'Total solidarity'

Expressing "total solidarity" with Türkiye, a "strategic partner of Mali in terms of defense," he said his thoughts were with the families of the victims.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured when terrorists attacked Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) premises, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The terrorists were "neutralised," he added.

The head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, also sent a condolence message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Türkiye.

“I extend to you, on behalf of the people and government of Sudan, my deepest condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack, which resulted in a number of casualties and injuries,” Al-Burhan said in a statement.

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye described the attack as "cowardly."

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Türkiye. It is a cowardly and barbaric act. On behalf of the Senegalese people, I express our compassion and solidarity to (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, the families of the victims and the friendly Turkish people," said Faye.

"Peace to the souls of the departed and a speedy recovery to the injured."

'Cowardly act'

Somalia meanwhile condemned the incident, calling it a "heinous" terror attack.

"This cowardly act is not just an attack on Türkiye, but a threat to global peace and security. Somalia, having faced similar challenges, empathizes with Türkiye," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Somalia commends the swift response of the security forces and is confident that those responsible will be brought to justice, it said.

Mogadishu offered its condolences to the families affected and said it stands in solidarity with the people and government of Türkiye.

"Somalia remains committed to standing with Türkiye and the international community in the fight against terrorism, with a partnership grounded in shared values and mutual trust," it said, urging the international community "to strengthen cooperation against terrorism."

"Together, we can ensure that such acts do not weaken our resolve to protect our people and uphold peace,” it said.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.