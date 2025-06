Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan city on Thursday.

The meeting took place behind closed doors.

Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and senior advisor to the Turkish president on foreign policy and security, Akif Cagatay Kilic, also attended the meeting.

