An Egyptian security delegation met with a delegation of Hamas leaders in Cairo as part of efforts to resume the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Thursday, citing an unnamed official source.

Egypt and Qatar have acted as mediators between Israel and Hamas in months of talks that broke down in August without an agreement to end fighting that began when the Palestinian group launched attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas-run Al Aqsa TV said later on Thursday, citing sources, that a Hamas delegation, headed by chief negotiator and deputy Hamas Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo to meet with the head of general intelligence agency, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he welcomed Egypt's willingness to advance a deal for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, Qatar and Washington's top diplomats said that US and Israeli negotiators would gather in Doha in coming days to try to restart talks toward a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.