Nigerian military kills 140 'terrorists, kidnappers'
Nigeria has long been facing attacks from armed gangs as well as Boko Haram and ISWAP.
Nigerian security forces have been fighting against Boko Haram and other armed groups for more than a decade. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 25, 2024

Nigeria killed 140 suspected terrorists and armed kidnappers in operations against the Boko Haram and Daesh-linked ISWAP terror groups as well as gang members last week, the military said.

Operations targeting terrorist organisations and armed gang members were carried out across various regions of the country, spokesperson for the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Edward Buba told a weekly press conference by the military on Thursday.

During the operations, 135 other suspects were were captured while 76 people kidnapped for ransom were rescued.

Nigeria has long been facing attacks from armed gangs as well as Boko Haram and ISWAP in various regions of the country.

Despite the introduction of death penalty for kidnapping crimes in some states, incidents of abduction for ransom are still common.

Armed perpetrators typically target villages, schools and travelers in the northern part of the country to demand ransom.

