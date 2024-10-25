WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin BRICS upbeat
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence in BRICS' strength as more countries, including some from Africa, join the bloc. BRICS, a group of the world's emerging economies, is holding its summit in Kazan, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence in BRICS' strength as more countries, including some from Africa, join the bloc. BRICS, a group of the world's emerging economies, is holding its summit in Kazan, Russia. / Others
October 25, 2024
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us