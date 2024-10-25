October 25, 2024
Putin BRICS upbeat
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence in BRICS' strength as more countries, including some from Africa, join the bloc. BRICS, a group of the world's emerging economies, is holding its summit in Kazan, Russia.
