The Mozambican capital Maputo awoke to wreckage on Friday as protests overnight turned violent following ruling party Frelimo's re-election after 49 years in power.

Hundreds of opposition supporters demonstrated after the electoral commission on Thursday announced candidate Daniel Chapo had won the October 9 election with 71 percent of the vote.

As the election authority was announcing the results, crowds gathered in multiple cities.

Protests escalated, with rioters setting fire to tyres to block avenues in Maputo and scaling Frelimo's election billboards and destroying them.

Fired tear gas

Some also threw stones at anti-riot police, who fired tear gas to disperse them, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Chapo, a 47-year-old former provincial governor with no experience in national government, was little known before his surprise nomination as candidate for the ruling Frelimo party. He will take over from President Filipe Nyusi in January.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, has who declared himself the winner and claimed irregularities, officially won just over 20 percent.

'Reject these results'

"We absolutely reject these results," said Mondlane, who has urged demonstrations, during a Facebook live broadcast Thursday evening.

"They do not reflect the will of the people," he added, calling the political situation in the southern African country "rotten, doctored and fake".

A European Union poll observer mission earlier this month noted "irregularities during counting" and "net favouritism" in favour of Frelimo.

