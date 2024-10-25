AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Protests in Mozambique grow as opposition disputes vote results
Rioters set fire to tyres to block avenues in the capital, Maputo, and  destroyed billboards of the ruling Frelimo party.
Protests in Mozambique grow as opposition disputes vote results
Riot police look on as protesters burn tyres after Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo, won election in Maputo, Mozambique.   Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 25, 2024

The Mozambican capital Maputo awoke to wreckage on Friday as protests overnight turned violent following ruling party Frelimo's re-election after 49 years in power.

Hundreds of opposition supporters demonstrated after the electoral commission on Thursday announced candidate Daniel Chapo had won the October 9 election with 71 percent of the vote.

As the election authority was announcing the results, crowds gathered in multiple cities.

Protests escalated, with rioters setting fire to tyres to block avenues in Maputo and scaling Frelimo's election billboards and destroying them.

Fired tear gas

Some also threw stones at anti-riot police, who fired tear gas to disperse them, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Chapo, a 47-year-old former provincial governor with no experience in national government, was little known before his surprise nomination as candidate for the ruling Frelimo party. He will take over from President Filipe Nyusi in January.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, has who declared himself the winner and claimed irregularities, officially won just over 20 percent.

'Reject these results'

"We absolutely reject these results," said Mondlane, who has urged demonstrations, during a Facebook live broadcast Thursday evening.

"They do not reflect the will of the people," he added, calling the political situation in the southern African country "rotten, doctored and fake".

A European Union poll observer mission earlier this month noted "irregularities during counting" and "net favouritism" in favour of Frelimo.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us