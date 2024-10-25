SPORTS
3 MIN READ
CAF elections:  Mining magnate Motsepe bids for second term
No other candidates have so far declared their intention to stand for CAF presidential elections scheduled for March 2025.
CAF elections:  Mining magnate Motsepe bids for second term
Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), speaks during a 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) press conference.  / Photo: AFP
October 25, 2024

Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe will run for a second term as the head of the continent’s football governing body when elections are held next year, CAF announced on Friday.

The South African billionaire mining magnate was elected unopposed in March 2021 after emerging as the preferred candidate of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“Following requests from numerous CAF member association presidents, zonal union presidents and key stakeholders, the CAF president, Dr Patrice Motsepe has finally agreed to stand as a candidate at the CAF presidential elections scheduled for March 2025,” said a brief statement on the CAF website.

CAF did not provide details on who had asked Motsepe to stand again but it has become commonplace at both FIFA and CAF for candidates seeking re-election to solicit supporting letters.

No other candidates have declared their intention to stand for the leadership of the sport in Africa, although the deadline for nominations is four months before the date of elections.

Forbes list of billionaires

The 62-year-old Motsepe was the first Black African to be included on Forbes’ list of billionaires and according to the magazine has a net worth of $3 billion.

He has been involved in football since 2003 when he took a stake in the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, later taking ownership and spending millions on players to help them become African champions in 2016.

He was handpicked by Infantino to run African football after the previous president Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar was banned for corruption.

Motsepe is the seventh president in the history of African football’s governing body since its formation in 1956.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us