Namibia's transitional president announces November election date
Nangolo Mbumba has been in office as transitional leader since February, when he was sworn into office after the death of Hage Geingob.
President Nangolo Mbumba will not be in the ballot.  / Photo: AFP
October 26, 2024

Namibia will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on November 27, the president has announced.

"President Nangolo Mbumba has declared Wednesday, 27 November 2024, as a public holiday. This declaration has been made to facilitate the general election for the election of the President and members of the National Assembly," said a statement by the Namibian Presidency late Friday.

The president has declined to run again for office saying he would rather campaign for his deputy for the presidency.

In the announcement, Mbumba urged all eligible voters to seize the opportunity to fulfill their democratic duty by turning out in large numbers to vote.

Mbumba has been in office as transitional leader since February, when he was sworn into office after the death of Hage Geingob, who he had served as vice president.

Geingob was serving his second and final term which was due to run until November but bowed out after announcing he was diagnosed with cancer.

