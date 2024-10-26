Win-win relations

Türkiye's focus on Africa has become increasingly significant in recent years due to a combination of strategic, economic and diplomatic interests. One of the foremost reasons for Türkiye's engagement with Africa is the continent's burgeoning economies. In one of the latest signs of growing ties, Uganda and a Turkish company, Yapi Merkezi Holdings, signed a deal earlier this month to construct a 272-kilometer railway. This marks a significant step toward improving transportation infrastructure in East Africa. With rapidly emerging markets, Africa presents vast opportunities for trade and investment. Türkiye has strong historical and cultural ties with African countries since the Ottoman era. Türkiye aims to diversify its trade partnerships, reducing reliance on traditional markets in Europe and Asia. Additionally, Africa is endowed with abundant natural resources, including minerals, oil and gas. Securing access to these resources is crucial for Türkiye to fuel its own economic growth and ensure energy security. Strengthening ties with African countries is a strategic move to boost Türkiye's influence in global politics and multilateral organisations such as the United Nations. Africa's 54 countries constitute a significant voting bloc in these organisations, and close relations with these nations can bolster Türkiye's international standing. Türkiye also employs cultural diplomacy, humanitarian aid and development projects to build a positive image and foster goodwill among African nations. This soft power strategy helps Türkiye to establish itself as a reliable partner in Africa. Here is how the win-win partnership between Türkiye and African countries has evolved.