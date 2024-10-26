Saturday, October 26, 2024

12:38 GMT –– More than 820 Palestinians have so far been killed in a 22-day Israeli military raid in northern Gaza, which Gaza officials describe as a "campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing," the Gaza Government Media Office said.

“The Israeli army has killed over 820 Palestinians within the span of just over three weeks in northern Gaza,” Ismail Thawabta, director of the Gaza Government Media Office, said in a statement.

“Dozens of bodies lie in the streets and inside destroyed homes, as countless Palestinians remain trapped in an area under relentless bombardment,” he added.

13:15 GMT –– Israeli army reports intercepting 15 rockets, 4 drones launched from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported that it had intercepted 15 rockets and four drones launched from Lebanon targeting northern Israel.

In separate statements on X, the Israeli army reported: “Following sirens activated in the Western Galilee area, we identified approximately 15 rockets launched from Lebanese territory.”

“Some of these rockets were intercepted, while the remainder fell in open areas,” it added.

It also said it intercepted four drones that had entered from Lebanese territory towards Upper Galilee, starting with three drones launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

Later on X, the army said: “Following the alerts that were activated in the Western Galilee, the Air Force intercepted a fourth drone since this morning.”

12:36 GMT –– Palestinian injured when Israeli army shells residential building in Tulkarem, West Bank

At least one Palestinian was injured as the Israeli army shelled a residential building in Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces deployed military reinforcements, including bulldozers, to Tulkarem and besieged the building.

The witnesses reported that the army fired at least one Energa shell at an apartment within the building. The status of the apartment’s residents remains unclear.

A military bulldozer reportedly began demolishing parts of the building during the raid.

In the ongoing clashes, a Palestinian was injured by live ammunition in the legs, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which confirmed that its teams in Tulkarem “treated a gunshot wound to the legs sustained during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in Harat Al-Salam.”

11:37 GMT –– Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launches drone strike at Israeli airbase

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said that it launched a drone attack against Israel's Tel Nof airbase, south of Tel Aviv, and had also targetted an intelligence base in the northern Israeli city of Safed with a rocket salvo.

10:56 GMT — Death toll from Israel's war on Gaza rises to grim 42,924

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that at least 42,924 people have been killed and 100,833 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

10:30 GMT — Cairo, Washington discuss ceasefire efforts for Gaza, Lebanon

In a phone call, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed "efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and to establish calm in Gaza and Lebanon."

The phone call addressed ongoing efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a broader deal for the release of hostages, said Egypt’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

10:07 GMT — Israeli army detains medical staff, patients at northern Gaza hospital

The Gaza Health Ministry announced that the Israeli army has detained medical staff, as well as wounded patients, at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which was stormed by Israeli forces on Friday amid an ongoing 22-day offensive.

In a statement, the ministry said: "The Israeli occupation forces have detained all-male medical personnel, in addition to wounded individuals and patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital."

09:23 GMT — Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli soldiers in south Lebanon

Hezbollah has said it fired a barrage of rockets at Israeli forces near a village in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli army has carried out ground incursions for weeks.

The group said in a statement that its fighters had launched a "salvo of rockets" at Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of the village of Aita al-Shaab, the scene of regular clashes Hezbollah reported with Israeli forces over the past two weeks.

08:07 GMT — Israeli army destroys houses in Lebanon's border village

Lebanon's state media has reported that the Israeli army has destroyed houses in a border village.

03:19 GMT — Microsoft fires employees who organised vigil for Palestinians killed in Gaza

Microsoft has fired two employees who organised a vigil at the company's headquarters for Palestinians killed in Gaza during Israel's war.

The two employees told The Associated Press they were fired by phone call, several hours after a lunchtime event they organised at Microsoft's campus in Redmond, Washington.

Both workers were members of a coalition of employees called “No Azure for Apartheid" that has opposed Microsoft's sale of its cloud-computing technology to the Israeli government. However, they contended that the event was similar to other Microsoft-sanctioned employee-giving campaigns for people in need.

Microsoft said Friday it has “ended the employment of some individuals under internal policy” but declined to provide details.

02:13 GMT — Pro-Iran factions in Iraq claim responsibility for drone strike in Israel

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose network of pro-Iran factions, claimed responsibility early for a drone attack against a "military target" in northern Israel, following the announcement of Israeli strikes on Iran. "Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq carried out a drone attack at dawn against a military target in Acre," in northern Israel, the group said in a statement on Telegram.

02:30 GMT — Hezbollah says carried out 48 attacks against Israeli army in single day

Hezbollah has said that its members carried out 48 attacks and confronting operations against the Israeli army, marking the highest record of attacks since October 8 in a single day.

Separate statements by the Lebanese group said it targeted 31 groups of Israeli soldiers in northern Israel and southern Lebanon with rockets and artillery shells. The group also attacked seven Israeli Merkava tanks inflicting fatalities.

Hezbollah added that it targeted three settlements in Safed city two times, five military sites and an artillery bunker in northern Israel with barrages of rockets.

The attacks included forcing an Israeli drone to leave Lebanon's airspace after targeting it with a surface-to-air rocket.

The IsraelHayom newspaper said it was "a record breaking" number of attacks for Hezbollah in one day since October 8, 2023.

