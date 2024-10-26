TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israel's attack on Iran in 'strongest terms'
"We do not want any further war, violence, or lawlessness in our region," reiterates Turkish Foreign Ministry.
At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iran in response to Tehran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel. / Photo: AA
October 26, 2024

Türkiye has slammed Israel's overnight attack on Iran in the “strongest terms.”

“Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza, preparing to annex the West Bank, and killing civilians every day in Lebanon, with this attack has now brought our region to the brink of a wider war,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on on Saturday.

“It is now clear that putting an end to Israeli terror in the region has become a historic task to ensure international security and peace,” it added.

Ankara therefore called on the international community to take immediate action to enforce the law and stop the Israeli government, it said.

“Türkiye reiterates that we do not want any further war, violence, or lawlessness in our region,” it stressed.

To bring peace to the Middle East, it is imperative that countries of the region and non-regional actors alike act with reason and common sense, it said.

At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iran in response to Tehran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

The White House said Israel’s strikes must bring to an end direct exchanges of fire between the two sides, warning Tehran of “consequences” should it respond.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be met with a “harsher response.”

