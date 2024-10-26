AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sahel crisis: Ghana denies claims of militants setting base in its north
In its report, Reuters news agency cited sources who said insurgents were crossing over from Burkina Faso
Sahel crisis: Ghana denies claims of militants setting base in its north
Militants have inflicted loses to Burkina Faso's troops fighting the decades-long insurgency. Photo / Reuters
October 26, 2024

Ghana's government has rejected a report that militants in Burkina Faso were discreetly using neighbouring Ghana's north as a logistical and medical base to sustain their insurgency.

In a statement on Saturday, Ghana's security ministry said there were no "non-aggression policy" or tacit agreements with militant groups.

"The ministry strongly rejects the portrayal of Ghana as a 'supply line' for militants. Ghana's counter-terrorism efforts are rightly commended by her partners in the relentless regional and global fight against terrorism," the statement said.

It added that national security forces were actively engaged in counter-terrorism efforts, particularly along Ghana's northern border.

Cross-border movements

"The Government of Ghana, through its State Security and Intelligence agencies, conducts continuous operations to prevent any terrorist infiltration or cross-border movement of militants and has been doing so over the years with notable successes," the statement said.

Ghana shares a 600-km (372-mile) border with Burkina Faso, a country at the heart of an insurgency linked to al Qaeda and the Daesh group that has killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Insurgents have gained ground over the past 12 years despite costly foreign-backed military efforts to push them back.

Turning blind eye

In its report, Reuters news agency cited seven sources, including Ghanaian security officials and regional diplomats, who said authorities in Ghana appeared to be mostly turning a blind eye to insurgents crossing over from Burkina Faso to stock up on food, fuel and explosives, as well as getting injured fighters treated in hospital.

Most of the sources asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Ghana's Information Ministry had declined to comment for the story.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us