Sunday, October 27, 2024

0959 GMT — Israel bombs southern Lebanon, kills 19 in fresh strikes

At least 19 people were killed in intensified Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon, local media said.

Three people lost their lives when Israeli fighter jets carried out two airstrikes in the border towns of Burji al-Shemali and Qaaqaait Al Jisr, the state news agency NNA reported.

Five more people were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Tyre, the broadcaster said.

Two more strikes hit Marjeyoun, killing at least eight people, NNA said.

Three people were also killed in another airstrike in the town of Bafliyeh.

1125 GMT — Lebanon says death toll from Israeli assault tops 2,650

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing airstrikes on Lebanon since last year has reached 2,653, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement added that around 12,360 people have also been wounded since hostilities began in October 2023.

1122 GMT — 36 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in northern, central Gaza

At least 36 Palestinians were killed and several others injured while others remain missing following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

“Ten Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike that targeted a family home in the Beit Lahia project in northern Gaza,” said a source from Gaza Civil Defense.

The source added that several people are still trapped under the rubble of the targeted home, as there are no civil defence or ambulance services available in the area.

Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes on a residential block near Al-Fakhoura School in Jabalia, leaving 20 people dead, a medical source said.

According to witnesses, civil defence teams were unable to reach the site of the attack due to intensive Israeli air strikes and siege.

1051 GMT — At least 35 injured in truck ramming in central Israel

At least 35 people were injured as a truck rammed into a bus station in central Israel, according to local media.

Israel’s ambulance service Magen David Adom said 35 people were injured in the incident that occurred at the Ramat Hasharon bus station near Tel Aviv.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said at least 10 people were in serious condition in the incident.

The attack occurred near the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

Police said the truck driver was shot dead by people at the scene.

1046 GMT — Israel defence minister says 'painful concessions' needed to free Gaza hostages

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said "painful concessions" were needed to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, saying military raids alone could not achieve the country's war goals.

"Not all objectives can be achieved through military operations alone... to realise our moral duty to bring our hostages home, we will have to make painful concessions," said Gallant.

0944 GMT — 4 more Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon, military says

Four more Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others injured in southern Lebanon, the military said.

A military statement said the fatalities occurred in battles with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

Five of the injured soldiers were in serious condition, the statement added.

0917 GMT — Iran's Khamenei says Israel attack 'should neither be exaggerated nor minimised'

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has said Israel's attack "should neither be exaggerated nor minimised".

"The evil perpetrated by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago must not be exaggerated or minimised," he said in a post on X.

Without elaborating, he described the deadly attack as a "miscalculation".

0756 GMT — Iran accuses US of involvement in Israeli strike on its territory

The United States played a role in Saturday’s Israeli strikes on Iran, a top official in Tehran said.

“The Americans clearly participated in the attack,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a televised interview.

“The Americans provided an air corridor for the Zionist air force, and the defensive equipment they sent to them is considered a form of involvement in the recent operations,” he added, saying that US participation is “completely clear.”

On the international backlash to Israel’s attack, he said: “The level of global condemnation for this aggressive act by the Zionist entity was very high.”

0718 GMT — Israel kills at least 45 Palestinians in northern Gaza strikes

At least 45 Palestinians have been killed and 80 others wounded in Israeli air strikes on several houses in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said, citing medical sources.

2253 GMT — US says Iran shouldn't respond to Israel's strikes

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Tehran against responding to Israel's strikes on military sites in Iran and said he stressed in a call to his Israeli counterpart the opportunities to de-escalate tensions in the region.

"Iran should not make the mistake of responding to Israel's strikes, which should mark the end of this exchange," Austin said in a statement.

2102 GMT — Muslim scholar body slams Israeli attack on Iran

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) condemned Israel's pre-dawn attack against Iran, calling it a criminal act that threatens to ignite a broader regional conflict.

The group, in a statement, questioned the international community's "shameful silence" in the face of "the tyranny of the Zionist entity," urging Islamic nations and "free peoples" to take immediate action to counter the aggression.

The Union urged Islamic and international governments to take decisive and immediate action to prevent humanitarian disasters that endanger international peace and security.

2115 GMT — Hamas condemns Israeli 'crime' against residential block in Beit Lahia

Hamas condemned an Israeli attack on a residential area in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern besieged Gaza.

"The brutal crime carried out by the terrorist occupation army in Beit Lahiya … represents one of the most horrific forms of genocide and forced displacement known in modern times," according to a statement by the Palestinian resistance group. "This crime is a continuation of the ongoing massacres against our people in northern Gaza, without the world moving to stop them."

Hamas held "Washington and the complicit capitals responsible for the ongoing massacres and extermination in northern Gaza."

