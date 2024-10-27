The government of Côte d'Ivoire on Saturday brought its ambassador, diplomatic staff and scores of nationals out of Lebanon because of the widening conflict in the region, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry said that the evacuation involved about 100 Côte d'Ivoire nationals living in the conflict-stricken country, of whom around 60 had said they wanted to leave.

Côte d'Ivoire organised the repatriation operation because of "the rising tension between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah fighters," the ministry said.

About 20 people left on Friday and more will leave as places become available on commercial flights, the ministry added.

