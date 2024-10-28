By Sylvia Chebet

At the ring of a bell, dogs would salivate in the famous Pavlovian experiment involving the use of neutral stimuli in behavioural conditioning.

Dogtober Fest, an annual celebration that unites pet parents and their furry companions for a day filled with enjoyment and connection, is akin to that familiar “ring” that gets dogs in Nairobi perking up with excitement.

"I grew up with dogs. I love them so much," Nairobi resident Sylvia Mati tells TRT Afrika.

"They need tender love and care, just like humans do. As the saying goes, 'A dog's tail never lies'. When you enter the house, and that tail won't stop wagging, it only means that your dog is so happy to see you."

For Mati, nothing is more distressing than seeing a dog being mistreated. "It breaks me," she says.

"I can't believe someone can pick up a stone to hurl at a dog or kick it. Then there are pet owners who keep them locked all day, supposedly because they are security dogs."

Mati uses Dogtober Fest as an opportunity to raise awareness about the need to be compassionate towards dogs and appreciate the joy they bring into our lives.

Wag the dog

As a professional event manager, organising the Nairobi edition of Dogtober Fest was an easy choice to make for Mati.

"You will find Dogtober Fest being held annually in Australia, the US and many other countries. So, I thought, why not bring Dogtober Fest to Kenya?" she recalls.

“It was just a crazy idea I had in my head, and I said to myself, 'Let me try to execute it and see how it goes'."

That was a decade ago. Mati is pleasantly surprised by how far she has come. "This year, I am doing the 10th edition."

Footfall at the festival has also been growing every year. Mati's excitement is palpable as she talks about the start of the event on October 6 at Nairobi's Waterfront Karen.

Beyond puppy love

Mati's enthusiasm for dogs has made her an expert on dog health and well-being, which many pet parents are unfortunately ignorant about.

"Did you know onions are toxic for dogs?" she asks. "So, if your food is fried and you feed leftovers to your dog, you are messing up their digestive system. Chocolate, too. Dogs will love to have a bite, but it is unhealthy and risky."

Mati has discovered that most dogs are lactose intolerant, another facet of canine health that people are generally unaware of.

"You find someone gets a puppy, and the first thing they do is give it milk. That's not the right way to go," she cautions. So, what food other than meat is safe for dogs?

"Dogs love carrots, broccoli, cabbage. All this is healthy stuff," says Mati. Pet food vendors are invited to Dogtober Fest to showcase the variety of feed they can provide to pet parents struggling to provide and maintain a healthy diet for their four-legged wards.

Mati points out that watching their portions is critical since dogs don't know where to stop. She is quick to warn that exercise cannot be left to chance. "A breed like Saint Bernard is huge but also very lazy," she says.

"If left alone, they will just eat, sleep, repeat, ending up obese." Some breeds are the extreme opposite. They are energetic and must be taken for walks up to three times daily. "

A Jack Russell Terrier is small but highly energetic. Know your breed before getting one home," says Mati.

Marketing opportunity

The Nairobi Dogtober Fest has become the place where service providers in the pet industry come to meet potential customers. Besides pet food companies, groomers, dog walkers and those with boarding facilities attend the event to market their services.

The Kenya Society for the Protection & Care of Animals, from whom Mati adopted her first dog in 2010, is also a regular participant.

"They are the ones who rescue dogs abandoned on the streets. They currently have over 300 dogs up for adoption," says Mati, noting that the stray dog menace primarily results from negligence.

Ideally, dogs should have a kennel or an in-house space created for them. And when dog owners travel, pet boarding facilities provide temporary care.

"We have a few here in Nairobi. Many vets have the option of boarding as well. If you are travelling, you basically take your dog there. Your dog stays safe, is fed, washed and taken for a walk," says Mati. She used to walk dogs, earning up to $10 an hour, until the pandemic drove her out of business. She plans to resume the service soon.

"It's a tricky business because pet parents who take good care of their dogs tend to have trust issues,” Mati tells TRT Afrika.

Mati currently has a Jack Russel Terrier and three Kenyan Shepherds. "Kenyan Shepherds are our local breed: very loyal dogs and so protective," she says.

