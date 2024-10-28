Monday, October 28, 2024

2237 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected an initiative proposed by Egypt for a short-term ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

Despite the support of most Israeli ministers for the Egyptian proposal, Tel Aviv decided to reject the deal due to opposition from Netanyahu, who emphasised that "negotiations will take place only under fire," according to Israel's Channel 12.

0606 GMT — Israel kills three people in southern Lebanon

At least 3 people were killed, and 2 wounded in an Israeli air strike on the El-Raml neighborhood in Tyre City, southern Lebanon, the Lebanese news agency has reported.

2116 GMT — Death toll from Israeli aggression in Lebanon rises to 2,672

The death toll from Israel's onslaught on Lebanon since October 8 last year has surged to 2,672, with 12,468 injuries, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

At least 19 people were killed and 108 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Saturday, according to the ministry.

2217 GMT — Al-Qassam Brigades say they targeted Israeli military vehicles in Jabalia refugee camp

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, announced the targeting of Israeli military vehicles in northern Gaza.

"We targeted a Zionist personnel carrier and two D9 military bulldozers with explosive devices in the vicinity of the eastern cemetery east of Jabalia," they said in a statement on Telegram.

Additionally, Qassam fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Shawaz explosive device near the Nathr station in the Jabalia refugee camp.

2038 GMT — Israel killed 1,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza in 3 weeks

The Israeli army has killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza, forced half of the population to flee from bombardments, and left the other half trapped without water or food for nearly three weeks, the Palestinian Civil Defense announced.

Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for Palestinian Civil Defense, said in a video shared on social media that the Israeli army has killed over 1,000 Palestinians during its three-week-long military offensives in northern Gaza, which are still ongoing.

"More than 100,000 Palestinians in the areas of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia are suffering from an Israeli siege and bombardment, while the other half of the population, which numbered around 200,000, has been forcibly displaced towards Gaza City, the closest governorate to the north," Bassal told Anadolu.

He continued: "The Israeli army is killing anyone who tries to provide aid to the Palestinians trapped in the northern Gaza Strip, who are suffering from a lack of water, medicine, and food."