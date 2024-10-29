A senior politician in Malawi has been arraigned on allegations of "conspiring to commit a serious offence."

Patricia Kaliati, who is the secretary-general of the United Transformation Movement party (UTM), was arraigned on Monday, October 28 in Malawi's capital Lilongwe.

UTM is a party that was founded by Malawi's late Vice President Saulos Chilima in June 2018 after he fell out with the then-President Pater Mutharika.

The party's secretary-general Kaliati, who was arrested on Thursday, October 24, is alleged to have engaged in a plot targeting the life of President Lazarus Chakwera.

'Advanced stage' of investigation

She is yet to officially take plea on the matter, and has not publicly commented about the allegations.

Following her arrest, Malawi police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said on Saturday, October 26th that an investigation into the alleged "serious offence" was at an "advanced stage", and that there was "steady progress" with the probe.

The Malawi Police Service said at the time that it could not "reveal all details of the case to the public" to "protect witnesses and avoid jeopardising" the ongoing investigation.

It is alleged that Kaliati and two others, who were not produced in court on Monday, had conspired to target the life of Chakwera between May and June 2024.

Granted bail

Details of the alleged plot remain scanty, though a section of Malawian media report that the conspiracy was through "supernatural" powers, allegations 'TRT Afrika' could not independently verify.

Kaliati, who is in her 50s, was granted bail by Lilongwe's Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe on Monday.

The suspect was directed to post one million Malawian kwacha bond, an equivalent of about $580, plus a surety of 500,000 Malawian kwacha, an equivalent of $290.

Kaliati is also expected to report to police on Mondays after every two weeks, and must be available at all times during her trial.

'Difficult time'

The court also barred her from "influencing or contacting potential witnesses", warning that any breach of the set conditions would lead to revocation of her bond.

Late Monday, Kaliati released a statement on her Facebook page, saying: "I wish to thank all the leaders of the opposition parties and UTM party, plus their supporters, who stood by me during the difficult time that I was in the hands of police and the court."

UTM party, through its spokesperson Felix Njawala, says Kaliati's arrest and arraignment is politically motivated.

The suspect, who was a school teacher before entering politics, is said to be angling to challenge President Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party in the country's September 2025 elections.

Former minister and MP

Kaliati previously served as minister for gender, and also information minister.

She also served as the Member of Parliament for Mulanje West in southern Malawi.

