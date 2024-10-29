AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Twelve Egyptian migrants die in boat tragedy off Libyan coast
One person survived after a Boat carrying 13 Egyptian migrants to Europe capsized off Libya's coast.
Boat carrying 13 Egyptian migrants capsized 60km east of Libya's Tobruk city on Monday evening. / Photo: Reuters
October 29, 2024

A boat carrying 13 Egyptian migrants to Europe has capsized off Libya's coast, killing all on board except for one person, local authorities and a Libyan group said Tuesday.

Al-Abreen, a group that provides humanitarian assistance to migrants in Libya, said on Facebook that the boat capsized 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the city of Tobruk on Monday evening.

One migrant survived, according to the group, which said the bodies were recovered and brought to shore.

The Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration in Tobruk also confirmed the incident.

In recent years, the North African nation has become the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

SOURCE:AP
