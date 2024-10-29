TÜRKİYE
Türkiye celebrates 101 years of the republic with nationwide festivities
In a vibrant display of national pride, Türkiye marked the 101st anniversary of its republic with widespread celebrations across the nation.
The celebrations extended across the country, with notable events in Istanbul featuring impressive light displays over the Bosphorus. / Photo: AA
October 29, 2024

Türkiye has marked the 101st anniversary of the founding of its Republic with nationwide festivities commemorating this historic milestone.

Events began with a ceremony in Ankara, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, alongside key government and military figures, paid tribute to the republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at Anitkabir, his mausoleum.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's resilience and determination to continue Ataturk's vision of modernisation and development.

The celebrations extended across the country, with notable events in Istanbul featuring impressive light displays over the Bosphorus.

Citizens, from schoolchildren to officials, gathered for parades, concerts, and fireworks, expressing unity and pride. Internationally, Turkish embassies hosted similar gatherings, underscoring Türkiye's global presence.

This year's Republic Day events not only honoured the nation’s historical journey but also highlighted Türkiye’s contemporary achievements and aspirations, especially in economic and social development.

Erdogan’s message celebrated the Republic’s enduring principles and conveyed a vision of Türkiye as a strong, resilient nation on the world stage.

SOURCE:TRT World
