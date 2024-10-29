Tuesday, October 28, 2024

0635 GMT — AnIsraeli air strike has hit a five-storey residential building in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, killing 62 Palestinians, and wounding 20 others, with several residents still missing, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

0324 GMT — US, Israeli defence chiefs discuss regional de-escalation

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant reviewed Israel’s military aggressions and discussed opportunities for regional de-escalation, the Pentagon said.

In a phone call with Gallant, Austin "reiterated the US commitment to a diplomatic arrangement in Lebanon that allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, as well as a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza" said spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder in a statement.

Austin also reaffirmed Washington’s "ironclad support" for the defence of Israel.

0305 GMT — Norway slams Israel for banning UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide strongly criticised the Israeli parliament's decision to ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories.

“Norway strongly rejects the legislation adopted by the Knesset today, which will make it impossible for UNRWA to operate in Palestine,” Eide said in a statement.

“This is a serious decision that will severely impact civilian Palestinians. People who are suffering and living in deep need will be pushed even closer to the brink.”

The minister noted that this is “yet another example of Israel ignoring its international legal obligations.”

Eide emphasised that the Knesset's decision will make the entire Middle East even more unstable. “It will also undermine Israel's security,” he added.

He reiterated Norway’s strong support for UNRWA both in political and economic terms while promising that the Israeli decision would be followed up by the United Nations.

0305 GMT — UK expresses grave concern over Knesset ban on UNRWA

The UK said the legislation risks making UNRWA’s essential work for Palestinians impossible, jeopardising the entire international humanitarian response in besieged Gaza and the delivery of essential health and education services in the occupied West Bank.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned earlier that the humanitarian situation in war-torn Gaza “is simply unacceptable.”

“We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a significant increase in aid to Gaza,” he said.

Starmer emphasised that under its international obligations, “Israel must ensure that sufficient aid reaches civilians in Gaza,” urging Israeli lawmakers to ensure that UNRWA can continue to carry out its essential work.

0305 GMT — Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain issue joint statement on UNRWA ban

The governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain issued a joint statement condemning the approval of the legislation by the Knesset.

“The governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain condemn the approval by the Knesset of legislation to prevent UNRWA from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“The legislation approved by the Knesset sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and all organizations of the multilateral system,” they said.

0200 GMT — UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Israeli bills threatening work of UN agency for Palestinian refugees

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over bills passed by Israel's parliament banning a UN relief agency from operating in the country and the occupied Palestinian territories, which could affect its work in besieged Gaza.

"I am deeply concerned by the adoption today by the Knesset of Israel of two laws concerning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which, if implemented, would likely prevent UNRWA from continuing its essential work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as mandated by the UN General Assembly," Guterres said in a statement.

0049 GMT — British premier, Lebanese counterpart call for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at his official residence in London, where they engaged in high-level discussions on the escalating conflict in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon and the importance of protecting civilian lives and essential infrastructure, according to a statement by 10 Downing Street.

Both leaders underscored the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities, agreeing that a political solution consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 offers a path to stability.

"On the wider regional conflict, the Prime Minister outlined the need for all parties to de-escalate and work towards a long-term sustainable peace in the Middle East," it added.

2312 GMT — Israel's decision to ban UNRWA seeks to starve Palestinian people: Hamas

The Palestinian group Hamas denounced Israel's decision to ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in the country and the occupied Palestinian territories, saying the move aims to "starve the Palestinian people."

At a press conference held evening in Nouakchott, Mauritania, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the decision was a "challenge to the international community" and a blatant attempt to block critical services for Palestinians.

"The purpose of stopping the activities of this agency is to starve the Palestinian people and cut off various services, including health services," Hamdan said.

2105 GMT — US warns Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' in case of new attacks

The United States has warned Iran at the United Nations Security Council of "severe consequences" if it undertakes any further aggressive acts against Israel or US personnel in the Middle East.

"We will not hesitate to act in self-defence. Let there be no confusion. The United States does not want to see further escalation. We believe this should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council.

2101 GMT — Germany 'sharply' criticises Israeli bill to ban UN Palestinian refugee agency

The German government said it "sharply" criticised a bill passed by Israel's parliament to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from working in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories.

The Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance, Luise Amtsberg, also said that the move would "effectively make UNRWA's work in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem impossible... jeopardising vital humanitarian aid for millions of people".

2100 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek rises to 60

The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanese villages in eastern Lebanon's city of Baalbek has risen to at least 60, security sources and the mayor have said.

2029 GMT — Israeli Cabinet discusses 2nd strike on Iran following drone attack near Netanyahu's home

Israel’s Security Cabinet met for hours to deliberate a possible second military strike on Iran, following a drone attack that struck the Caesarea residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 19, according to Israel's Channel 13.

Although the drone, launched from Lebanon, hit a bedroom window, neither Netanyahu nor his family was present at the time, Israeli media reported.

Security officials told Cabinet ministers during the meeting that Israel's latest response to Iran did not include retaliation for the drone strike, hinting at further action. The Cabinet discussed several potential responses, with a decision expected soon, Channel 13 reported.