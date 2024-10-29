AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Abducted deputy mayor of Cameroon city killed
The deputy mayor of a city in Cameroon's English-speaking north has been killed after being abducted by armed assailants.
Abducted deputy mayor of Cameroon city killed
Many in English-speaking Cameroon see themselves as marginalised by the central government. / Photo: AFP
October 29, 2024

The deputy mayor of a city in Cameroon's English-speaking north hit by separatist violence has been killed after being abducted by armed assailants, CRTV state radio reported on Monday.

The politician's body was found lying in a pool of blood two days after she was kidnapped from her home on Saturday, the CRTV station said, quoting a local prefectural official.

A local human rights group told AFP her children witnessed the abduction.

English-language journalist Atia Tilarious Azonhw was abducted in the same city, Bamenda, last Friday and no trace has been seen of the reporter since.

'Collaborating' with central government

The capital of the anglophone Northwest Region, Bamenda has been the scene of a slew of kidnappings and killings since the outbreak of separatist violence in 2016.

Separatists have repeatedly killed or kidnapped civil servants, including teachers, or elected officials, whom they accuse of "collaborating" with the central government of predominantly French-speaking Cameroon.

The conflict erupted in late 2016 after President Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for almost 42 years, put down peaceful protests in its two Anglophone regions.

Many in English-speaking Cameroon see themselves as marginalised by the central government.

At least 6,000 civilians have been killed by government forces and separatist fighters since the beginning of the conflict, according to Human Rights Watch.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us