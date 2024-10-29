South Africa said Tuesday it is hosting Russia’s Aerospace Forces for five days to reaffirm the ties between the two countries’ military organizations.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) through the South African Air Force welcomes the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation on their goodwill visit in the Republic of South Africa over period 29 October to 02 November 2024,” a SANDF statement said.

It said the Russian air arsenal will be brought to the country, and land at Air Force Base Waterkloof from Tuesday, until Friday, as part of display of defense cooperation, strengthening of military-to-military relations, in particular the South African Air force.

The two armies will also hold a bilateral seminar of their technical staff where officials deliberate on combat planning and the planning philosophy as well as search and rescue matters.

'Knowledge and exposure'

“The SANDF will emerge as big heirs of this visit which sets a platform for the South African Air Force to gain knowledge and exposure to the large military air assets including the IL-62, AN-124, and Tupolev Tu-160 ‘Blackjack’ bombers which are the first to ever land on the African continent,” the statement said.

South Africa said the friendly visit by Russian Aerospace Forces aims to reaffirm the diplomatic ties held by both countries’ military organizations.

Defense ministers of both countries signed an agreement on June 14, 1995 that the joint unit of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation will time-to-time visit South Africa, it said.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.