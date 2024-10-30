The military administration in Niger and Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet venture, have signed a pact for internet services in the western African nation, an official statement said Wednesday.

Sidi Mohamed Raliou, communication, posts, and digital economy minister, said the agreement will allow Niger to benefit from a high-speed internet connection .

The agreement, which was signed on Tuesday in the capital Niamey, aims to extend high-speed internet access to the entire nation while strengthening the country's digital security.

Starlink satellites "already cover all of Niger. Schools, economic actors, universities, health, and agriculture will be able to benefit from this technology," said Raliou.

He added that Niger will allow Starlink to "use its terminals on the territory."

Reinforce security

Starlink is a network of satellites in low Earth orbit that can provide internet to remote locations or areas that have disabled communications infrastructure. It is owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"Indeed, this equipment has sometimes been used by terrorist groups to communicate and coordinate their actions. The partnership with Starlink will allow the Nigerien government to put in place reinforced security measures to prevent any illegal use of this technology," said the minister.

Starlink is currently available in several African countries.

The neighboring Mali on Oct.ober10 lifted its seven-month ban on Starlink satellite internet kits, allowing citizens to reconnect to the service for six months while it develops a new regulatory framework.

The government had imposed the ban in March as it was worried that armed groups in the north and east were allegedly using Starlink for communication.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.