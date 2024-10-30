AFRICA
Rwandan doctor jailed for 27 year in genocide trial
Eugene Rwamucyo was accused of aiding the authorities in 1994 to disseminate anti-Tutsi propaganda and destroy evidence of genocide.
Rwandan doctor Eugene Rwamucyo accused of participation in the 1994 Tutsi genocide, arrives at the Paris Assize Court on October 1, 2024. / Photo: AFP
October 30, 2024

A French court on Wednesday handed a 27-year jail sentence to a former doctor accused of genocide in Rwanda, in the latest such verdict in France over the massacre.

Eugene Rwamucyo, 65, was found guilty of complicity in genocide, complicity in crimes against humanity and conspiring to prepare those crimes.

He was acquitted of charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Rwamucyo had been accused of aiding his country's then authorities in 1994 to disseminate anti-Tutsi propaganda and of participating in mass murder by attempting to destroy evidence of genocide.

Rwamucyo's trial is the eighth in France relating to the genocide in 1994, when an estimated 800,000 people - mostly ethnic Tutsis - were slaughtered.

Rwamucyo, who grew up in a Hutu family, was approached by anti-Tutsi militants in the late 1980s after his return from studying in Russia, according to prosecutors, who accuse him of then spreading anti-Tutsi propaganda.

Following an international arrest warrant issued by Rwanda, Rwamucyo was detained in May 2010 by French police following a tip-off by his colleagues in the Maubeuge hospital where he was working at the time.

SOURCE:AFP
