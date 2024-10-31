AFRICA
Kenya court clears way for swearing-in of new deputy president
President William Ruto picked Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as his new deputy.
Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and National Administration Kithure Kindiki addresses a press conference in Nairobi. Photo / Reuters
October 31, 2024

Kenya's high court on Thursday lifted orders barring the swearing-in of newly appointed deputy president Kithure Kindiki, whose predecessor has launched legal challenges over his removal from office by impeachment.

"The office of the deputy president should not remain vacant," Judge Anthony Mrima said, after the filing of over 30 court cases by Rigathi Gachagua against his ouster. The decision could be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month the Senate voted to uphold five out of 11 charges against Gachagua, including gross violation of the constitution and stirring ethnic hatred - accusations that he has denied and dismissed as politically motivated.

President William Ruto subsequently chose Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as his new deputy, but a court blocked his appointment.

Gachagua's legal challenges extend months of political turmoil in Kenya, East Africa's largest economy, that began with nationwide protests against unpopular tax hikes in June.

His impeachment followed a rift with Ruto that has soured their relationship since they ran together in an election two years ago.

SOURCE:Reuters
