Friday, November 1, 2024

1057 GMT — At least 55 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,259, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 101,827 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 186 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1112 GMT — UN chief says journalists killings in Gaza 'unacceptable,' urging for protection of press

The UN secretary-general has said the killings of journalists since the start of Israel's brutal war on Gaza are "unacceptable," urging for the protection of the press.

Antonio Guterres' remarks came in a message read at the opening of the UN International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East 2024 in Geneva.

Noting that this seminar is being held under "profoundly difficult circumstances" as the brutal war in Gaza marked one year last month while the violation spread to Lebanon, Guterres said: "At the same time, the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, continues to deteriorate with Israeli military operations, construction of settlements ... , intensification of settler attacks that progressively undermines any possibility of a two-state solution."

1105 GMT — At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in Gaza, medics say

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli strike targeting the entrance of a school sheltering displaced people in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, medics said.

1036 GMT — Lebanese PM's office denies US asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel

The office of Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has denied that the US had asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire after two sources said that a US envoy had made the request to inject momentum into stalled talks on a deal to end hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

In a statement to Reuters, Mikati's office said the government's stance was clear on seeking a ceasefire from both sides and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the last round of conflict between the two foes in 2006.

1026 GMT — Israeli officer dies from injuries sustained in southern Gaza

The Israeli army has announced the death of Capt. Yarden Zakay, a platoon leader in the Givati Brigade, succumbed to injuries sustained during military offensives in southern Gaza last September.

According to the army, Zakay, 21, was critically injured in a battle on Sept. 17, 2023.

1024 GMT — WHO: Attacks on healthcare workers, facilities in Lebanon on the rise

The World Health Organisation is deeply concerned about rising attacks on healthcare workers and facilities in Lebanon, a WHO official has said.

While 55 attacks have been verified, the actual number of incidents is likely to be significantly higher, Margaret Harris said at a UN briefing.

0952 GMT — US allegedly asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel, two sources say

A US envoy this week allegedly asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire with Israel as part of an effort to help negotiations to reach a resolution for the more than year-long conflict, a senior Lebanese political source and a senior diplomat have said.

The sources claim the effort was communicated by US Lebanon Envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

But such an announcement was seen as a non-starter in Lebanon, the sources said, where it would likely be equated with a surrender.

0914 GMT — Lebanon PM says expanded strikes suggest Israel's 'rejection' of ceasefire

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati has criticised Israel's "expansion" of its attacks on his country, saying they indicated a rejection of efforts to broker a truce after more than a month of war.

"The Israeli enemy's renewed expansion of the scope of its aggression on Lebanese regions, its repeated threats to the population to evacuate entire cities and villages, and its renewed targeting of the southern suburbs of Beirut with destructive raids are all indicators that confirm the Israeli enemy's rejection of all efforts being made to secure a ceasefire," Mikati said.

Mikati's statement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met visiting US officials to discuss a possible deal to end the war on Lebanon.

0700 GMT — Israeli overnight strikes kill more Palestinians in Gaza

At least 47 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded overnight, most of them children and women, in Israeli bombardment on the city of Deir Al Balah, the Nuseirat camp and the town of Al Zawayda in central Gaza, the Palestinian news agency WAFA has reported.

06:36 GMT — Israel kills 26 Palestinians in air strikes across Gaza

At least 26 Palestinians were killed and 47 wounded in Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza, said medical sources.

An Israeli bombardment targeted a house in the Sabra neighbourhood in southern Gaza City, killing two Palestinians and wounding four, they said.

Another strike targeted a gathering in the town of Al-Zawayda in central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and injuring three others.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and 30 wounded, including children, in strikes that targeted two houses north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, said medical sources.

Four Palestinians were killed and ten others were wounded, including children, in a bombardment that targeted a house in northwest Gaza City, sources said.

Two Palestinian brothers were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli warplane bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Palestinian paramedics told Anadolu Agency.

06:29 GMT —Rocket fire from Lebanon kills 7 in Israel including four Thai nationals

Rocket barrages from Lebanon into northern Israel have killed four foreign workers and three Israelis, Israeli medics have said, the deadliest cross-border strikes in Israel since it invaded Lebanon.

Thailand confirmed the death of four of its nationals in the rocket attack.

Thailand's Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa posted on social media platform X that he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths close to the town of Metula on Thursday, adding another Thai citizen was wounded as well.

0627 GMT — Fresh strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli evacuation calls

At least 10 strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, after the Israeli army issued orders for buildings to be evacuated.

AFPTV footage showed explosions followed by clouds of smoke unfurling in the suburbs.

"The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were levelled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires," Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said.

The strikes targeted the suburban areas of Ghobeiry and Al Kafaat, the Sayyed Hadi Highway, the vicinity of the Al Mujtaba Complex and the old airport road, it added.

06:19 GMT — Arab League calls for UN resolution against Israel's UNRWA ban

The Arab League called for the passage of a UN resolution opposing Israel's move to ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in the country.

The meeting demanded in its decision that "the representatives of Arab countries in New York coordinate with the ambassadors and representatives of friendly countries and the UN Secretariat to request a special session of the UN General Assembly, as it is the body that issued the decision to establish UNRWA, to discuss the repercussions of this serious Israeli law and to issue a UN resolution rejecting this illegal Israeli measure."

06:04 GMT — Russia says Israel's UNRWA ban violates international law

Russia said that Israel's decision to ban the activities of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) violates international law.

"The adoption of these bills (by Israel's parliament) not only violates international law, including UN General Assembly decisions and the UN Charter, but also contradicts the conditions for Israel's admission to the UN," said a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

06:01 GMT — Israel killed 1,200+ Palestinians in northern Gaza in 4 weeks

The Israeli army has killed over 1,200 Palestinians in its siege of northern Gaza that started nearly four weeks ago, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

"The Israeli army continues to commit massacres and target shelters and civilians in Beit Lahia, resulting in casualties amidst a severely strained health care system," Munir al-Bursh, director general of the ministry, told Anadolu Agency.

He stressed that "the Israeli occupation is committing murder and destruction due to the absence of oversight or accountability to stop its crimes."

06:00 GMT — Israel 'waging an open war on the UN,': Palestinian envoy

Officials and representatives voiced grave concern about Israel's acts against Palestinians, as the Palestinian deputy envoy to the UN emphasised that Israel is "waging an open war on the UN."

"Israel claims it is the one under attack by the UN, even as it is the one waging an open war on the UN not just on UNRWA but on; the secretary-general (Antonio Guterres), on special rapporteurs, commissioners, on the Security Council, General Assembly, Human Rights Council, the ICJ (International Court of Justice), the ICC (International Criminal Court), on this committee. On every single country that dares to speak out, on the entire UN system and the international community," said deputy Palestine envoy to the UN Feda Abdelhady.

Underscoring the urgency of a global response, Abdelhady said: "We believe we are at a turning point. Although the days have never been darker, the prospects for justice and accountability have never been greater."

06:00 GMT — US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met visiting US officials to discuss a possible deal to end Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu told Washington envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk that any Lebanon deal must guarantee Israel's longer-term scrutiny.

