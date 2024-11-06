By Pauline Odhiambo

Ghana’s Tsadidi Street Art Festival aimed at celebrating the arts, culture and tourism recently took place in the country's Volta Region.

The three-day festival, which ran from November 1 to 3, began with an educational talk on Friday for visual art students in Keta and Alonga regions – two of the country’s top tourist spots in the Volta region.

Tsadidi festival, now in its third year, means tourism in the Ewe language. It was founded by Ghanaian visual storyteller and fashion model Glenn Samm.

An estimated 1.1 million tourists visited Ghana in 2023, according to Statistica.

Tsadidi's 2024 theme, dubbed "Cultural Experiment," showcased the rich heritage of the Volta region.

Cultural performances

Friday’s festivities ended with a bonfire and storytelling session, followed by an art procession through Keta on Saturday.

The procession showcased traditional attire as well as art installations and graffiti displays, among other cultural performances.

The festival finale on Sunday culminated with a beach barbecue where traditional dishes and music were part of the show.

Leisure activities

“Festivals bring people together and patrons attend these events for varied reasons, including witnessing the traditional rites," Glenn Samm stated in an interview by Graphic Showbiz.

“As always, the Tsadidi Street Art Festival provides leisure activities for merrymakers and the third edition is intended to provide a variety of entertainment, with a focus on the arts," he added

Glenn Samm, whose real name is Samuel Glenn Semakor, won the Fashion Influencer of the Year at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022.

