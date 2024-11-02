Saturday, November 2, 2024

12:15 GMT — At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,314, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 102,019 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 192 others in seven massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

More updates 👇

13:25 GMT — Israeli commandos allegedly capture Hezbollah naval official 200 km inside Lebanon: Report

An elite Israeli commando unit advanced approximately 200 kilometres (about 124 miles) into Lebanese territory, capturing a prominent official allegedly linked to the Hezbollah group’s naval forces, Israel's Maariv newspaper reported Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lebanese security forces are investigating a maritime attack conducted by unidentified armed individuals who reportedly kidnapped an individual from the beach of Batroun in northern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported Saturday that the incident took place early Friday morning, citing residents who said an unknown military force conducted a beach-landing operation at Batroun.

The fully equipped group allegedly moved to a beachfront residence and abducted a Lebanese national before escaping by sea on speedboats.

11:20 GMT — Hamas warns of Israeli plans to displace Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian group Hamas warned of the Israeli government and illegal settler plans to force Palestinians out of their villages in the occupied West Bank.

Senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Mardawi, in an official statement, said: “We warn of the grave danger posed by the plans led by the extremist occupation government and illegal settler groups to displace the residents of Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank.”

Mardawi highlighted that current actions in areas such as Masafer Yatta, the Jordan Valley, and villages around Nablus, Salfit, and Ramallah constitute a “serious plan targeting Palestinian presence in the occupied West Bank.”

He said: “The occupation seeks to alter the demographic reality and complete its West Bank annexation plan, which has already resulted in the seizure of thousands of acres of Palestinian land over the years.”

11:15 GMT — Iranian supreme leader warns US, Israel of ‘crushing response’

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday issued a stern warning to both the US and Israel, pledging a "crushing response" for actions against his country.

“The enemies – whether the Zionist entity or the United States – should know that they will certainly face a crushing response for their actions against Iran, its people, and the resistance front,” Khamenei said in a speech in the capital Tehran.

“We will take all necessary actions – whether military, arms, or political measures – to confront arrogance,” Khamenei added.

11:12 GMT — Israeli army reports intercepting 3 drones over Red Sea

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had intercepted three drones over the Red Sea, stating they were launched from the east.

In a statement, the Israeli army said “three unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the Red Sea, launched from the east."

"We intercepted the drones before they entered Israeli territory, so no alarms were activated,” the army added.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the drones were intercepted over Eilat, a southern city along the Red Sea coast.

09:23 GMT — Israel army claims intercepted three drones over Red Sea

The Israeli military has claimed it intercepted three drones launched from the east over the Red Sea, without specifying where they came from.

"A short while ago, three UAVs that were launched from the east were intercepted over the Red Sea, the UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the military claimed in a statement.

08:54 GMT — Khamenei says US, Israel face 'crushing response' for confronting Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that the United States and Israel will "undoubtedly receive a crushing response" for what they do against his country, state media reported.

"Enemies, including America and the Zionist regime, should know that they will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for what they do against Iran and the resistance front," Khamenei said.

He made the comments to students ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by hardline students shortly after the Islamic revolution that ousted the US-backed Shah.

08:31 GMT — Israel nearing end of ‘intense phase’ of ground offensive in southern Lebanon, military sources say

The Israeli army is approaching the end of its intensive ground offensive in southern Lebanon, Israel’s Public Broadcasting Corporation has reported, citing military sources.

“After a month of ground manoeuvres, the army is nearing the conclusion of the intense phase in southern Lebanon, as planned by Israeli and Northern Command leadership,” the report stated. Thousands of active-duty and reserve soldiers have reportedly been granted leave for recovery.

The broadcaster also indicated that Israel is preparing to redeploy forces along the Lebanese border amid ongoing ceasefire discussions aimed at a potential US-brokered political settlement with the Lebanese government.

07:03 GMT — Israel kills at least 25 Palestinians in fresh strikes on Gaza

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in Israeli attacks targeting northern and central Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded when Israeli forces shelled the Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza City.

Separately, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that Israeli air strikes also hit a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing five people and injuring several others.

A medical source at the al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the hospital received the bodies of 10 Palestinians and several injured individuals after Israeli forces targeted homes in Nuseirat Camp.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others injured due to Israeli shelling that struck the Tal al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

06:36 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek rises to 57

The death toll from Israeli air strikes on Lebanon's eastern Baalbek district has risen to 57, the official news agency has reported.

06:34 GMT — Hezbollah says launched rockets at an intelligence base near Tel Aviv

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said it had launched rockets at an Israeli intelligence base near Tel Aviv in the early hours of Saturday.

At 00:30 GMT the group "fired a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv" Hezbollah said in a statement.

02:05 GMT — At least 19 Israelis injured as rocket from Lebanon strikes central Israel

At least 19 Israelis were injured, including four in moderate condition, after a rocket launched from Lebanon hit a building in the Israeli town of Tira, according to first responders.

The Israeli army reported that sirens sounded in the Sharon and Dan regions as three rockets fired from Lebanon entered Israeli airspace. While interception attempts were made, one of the rockets breached defences and caused injuries on impact.

The attack came as Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

For our live updates from Friday, November 1, 2024, click here.