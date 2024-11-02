SPORTS
Man City's unbeaten league run ends, Salah sends Liverpool top
Liverpool overtook the champions to climb to the summit, six clear of Nottingham Forest in third and seven ahead of Arsenal.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal.   / Photo: Reuters
November 2, 2024

Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson got on the scoresheet as Bournemouth held on for a shock 2-1 victory over champions Manchester City on Saturday, ending mighty City's unbeaten streak in the Premier League at 32 games.

The loss dropped Pep Guardiola's City to second in the table with 23 points after 10 matches, two points behind Liverpool, while the Cherries, who had lost to City in their 14 previous league meetings by a combined score of 45-7, climbed to eighth spot.

A sensational trademark strike from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, a win that moved Arne Slot's team two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Brighton started brightly on an Anfield ground where they have a good recent record, taking a deserved lead in the 14th minute after Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu rifled a stunning effort into the far corner.

Liverpool struggled to create any openings of note in the first half but came flying out the traps after the break, dragging themselves level in the 69th minute through Cody Gakpo, before Salah completed the turnaround three minutes later.

With their two main title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, both losing, Liverpool overtook the champions to climb to the summit, six clear of Nottingham Forest in third and seven ahead of Arsenal.

