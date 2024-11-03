Sunday, November 3, 2024

0938 GMT — Israeli brutality continues, fresh strikes kill more in Gaza

At least 18 more Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medical sources and local media.

Israeli fighter jets struck three houses in the northern city of Beit Lahia, leaving 14 people dead, a medical source said.

Three more people have been killed and several wounded when an Israeli warplane hit another home in Jabalia in northern Gaza, the official news agency Wafa reported.

One more Palestinian has been killed and two others wounded in a drone strike northeast of Rafah in southern Gaza, the same source said.

1000 GMT — Israel army issues coercive evacuation diktats for eastern Lebanon

The Israeli army has issued forceful evacuation orders to residents of Douris and Baalbek in eastern Lebanon to evacuate immediately ahead of an imminent attack.

0914 GMT — Thailand lodges protest over Israel sending its citizens to 'high-risk' areas

Thailand has sent a protest letter to Israel, requesting that no more Thai workers be sent to "high-risk" areas, as a rocket attack from Lebanon killed four Thai workers and injured another last week.

According to the Bangkok Post, the letter was sent following reports that some Israeli employers are still bringing Thai workers to high-risk workplaces on short-term contracts, with some workers staying in these areas for just 2-3 hours.

The ministry has advised Thai citizens to postpone non-essential travel to Israel and other affected areas in the Middle East at this time.

0854 GMT — Israel claims to have killed two Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon air strike

The Israeli military has claimed to have killed two senior Hezbollah commanders in an air strike in southern Lebanon.

A military statement claimed Israeli warplanes killed Farouq Amin al Ashi and Yusuf Ahmad Nun in the border town of Khiam.

The army accused Ashi and Nun of being responsible for numerous rocket attacks on northern Israel.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

0644 GMT — Israeli soldier killed in grenade explosion in northern Gaza, army says

An Israeli soldier was killed in northern Gaza when a hand grenade exploded, the Israeli army has reported.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, the army stated that the incident occurred on Saturday morning, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

No additional details were released.

0058 GMT — Israel bombs Gaza home, kills several Palestinians

Many Palestinians were killed and wounded on early Sunday when Israeli forces bombed a house in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Palestinian news agency, Wafa, citing local sources said several people were killed and injured as a result of the occupation bombing of a house belonging to the Abu Al-Auf family in Tal al-Hawa, amid urgent calls for ambulances to respond to the scene.

Israel has waged a war on Gaza since October 7 of last year, sealing off the enclave.

The assault has resulted in 43,314 Palestinian deaths, with many believed to be trapped under the rubble.

