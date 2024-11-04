Monday, November 4, 2024

0418 GMT — Israel has notified the United Nations it is cancelling its agreement regulating UNRWA operations, according to media reports.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry Director-General, Jacob Blitshtein, sent a notification letter to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Philemon Yang of Cameroon, informing him of Israel’s decision, reports say.

On October 28, 92 members of the 120-seat Israeli Knesset, or parliament, voted in favor of a ban on activities of the UN agency in the occupied Palestinian territories, a move that was condemned by European and Western countries and international organizations.

0333 GMT — Harris pledges to ‘do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza’ if elected US president

US Democratic nominee Kamala Harris pledged to do everything in her power to end Israel’s war on besieged Gaza if she is elected president in remarks delivered just two days ahead of Election Day.

“This year has been difficult given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon. It is devastating, and as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure, and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination,” she said to raucous applause during a campaign rally in the pivotal battleground state of Michigan.

Michigan, with a vibrant Arab and Muslim community and 15 Electoral College votes at stake, is crucial to her election prospects.

0301 GMT — Egypt’s foreign minister, Blinken discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan crisis

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed ceasefire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon as well as the crisis in Sudan in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The top diplomats discussed efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to address the sharp deterioration in humanitarian conditions in the enclave, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's condemnation of Israel’s actions that impede humanitarian aid and block the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from carrying out its mission.

He emphasised the importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority and treating the West Bank and Gaza as a unified Palestinian territory, intending to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state.

0116 GMT — Palestine calls on European Parliament to confront Israel's decision to ban UNRWA

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa urged the European Parliament to confront Israel's decision to ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to a statement from his office, Mustafa met with a delegation from the parliament at his office in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

He urged the delegation to "confront Israel's decision to ban UNRWA's work, which politically aims to erase the right of Palestinian refugees to return and contributes to the deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territories."

0053 GMT — Israeli strikes hit Gaza hospitals, many Palestinians killed

Heavy Israeli bombardment on early Monday in Gaza has led to numerous Palestinian casualties and widespread destruction.

The Wafa news agency has reported that Israeli artillery attacks have resulted in deaths, injuries, and people trapped under rubble.

Rescue workers are searching for survivors and no number has been revealed yet.

An Israeli air strike in the Tuffah neighbourhood caused multiple casualties, while explosions have also shaken the Nuseirat refugee camp and Rafah, leading to further wounds. Israeli forces targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, damaging the nursery and injuring a child.

A drone strike at the Indonesian Hospital caused panic among patients and staff, Wafa reported.

2301 GMT — Multiple children injured in Israeli shelling of hospital in northern Gaza

Several Palestinian children were injured Sunday in Israeli artillery shelling targeting Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Safiya, said Israeli artillery targeted the hospital’s facilities, including the pediatric ward and nursery, leaving multiple children injured, including one in critical condition.

"Israeli artillery shells are falling on us from all directions, and drone aircraft are firing on anyone who moves,” Abu Safiya said.

"We are experiencing a genocide inside the hospital."

He noted that the hospital is treating 120 injured people, including 19 children and four newborns, and the intensive care unit is full of cases.

