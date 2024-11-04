WORLD
Indonesia orders evacuations after deadly volcano eruptions
Authorities have raised the volcano's alert level to the highest level and implemented a seven-kilometre exclusion zone around the crater.
The eruption has forced the evacuation of several nearby villages  / Photo: Reuters
November 4, 2024

A powerful volcanic eruption on Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in eastern Indonesia has resulted in at least 10 deaths, forcing authorities to order evacuations.

The volcano erupted on Sunday evening, spewing lava, ash, and rocks.

"We have started evacuating residents since this morning to other villages located around 20 km (13 miles) from the crater," Hadi Wijaya, a spokesperson for The Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), said on Monday.

"After the eruption, there was power outage, and then it was raining and big lightning, which caused panic among residents," Hadi added.

Highest alert level

Authorities have raised the volcano's alert level to the highest level and implemented a seven-kilometre exclusion zone around the crater.

Fiery lava and rocks hit the nearest settlements around four kilometres (two miles) from the crater, burning and damaging residents' houses, Hadi said.

As of Monday afternoon, at least 10 people had died, said local official Heronimus Lamawuran, adding that the eruption had affected seven villages.

The eruption has forced the evacuation of several nearby villages, with thousands of people displaced.

State of emergency

The disaster agency has warned of potential flash floods and cold lava flows in the coming days.

The local government has declared a state of emergency, enabling the mobilisation of resources to assist the affected population.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

This recent eruption follows a series of volcanic activity in the region, including eruptions on Mount Ibu and Mount Marapi.

